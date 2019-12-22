RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Dana Holding (DAN)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding (DAN – Research Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dana Holding with a $19.50 average price target.

Dana Holding’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DAN in relation to earlier this year.

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies.