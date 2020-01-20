January 20, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Citizens Financial (CFG)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFGResearch Report), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.87, close to its 52-week high of $41.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citizens Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.14, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.29 and a one-year low of $31.30. Currently, Citizens Financial has an average volume of 3.16M.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

