RBC Capital Keeps Their Sell Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.18.

Reingen has an average return of 9.6% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #5395 out of 6540 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.00, which is a -17.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 8.95M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.