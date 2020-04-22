RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION – Research Report) on April 20 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Discover Financial Services, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.60, representing a 32.1% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s market cap is currently $4.7B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 161 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZION in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Scott A. Anderson, the Exec VP and of ZION sold 4,631 shares for a total of $213,972.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.