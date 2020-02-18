RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Yellow Media (YLWDF)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media (YLWDF – Research Report), with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.74, equals to its 52-week high of $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yellow Media is a Hold with an average price target of $8.68, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on February 13, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Yellow Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.26 million.

Yellow Pages Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the following segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate and Others.