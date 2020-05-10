May 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

By Jason Carr

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Vivint Smart Home (VVNTResearch Report) on May 8 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.58, close to its 52-week low of $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 85.0% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Vivint Smart Home has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.75.

