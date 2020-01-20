RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on TMX Group (TMXXF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group (TMXXF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$129.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.61, equals to its 52-week high of $89.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

TMX Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.66, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.61 and a one-year low of $56.27. Currently, TMX Group has an average volume of 272.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The company provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community.