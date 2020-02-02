February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Linamar (LIMAF)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on January 31, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Linamar (LIMAFResearch Report), with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linamar is a Hold with an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a one-year high of $40.41 and a one-year low of $26.63. Currently, Linamar has an average volume of 4,669.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial.

