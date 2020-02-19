RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Humana (HUM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Humana (HUM – Research Report) on February 14 and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $374.60, close to its 52-week high of $385.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $411.15 average price target, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $363.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $385.00 and a one-year low of $225.65. Currently, Humana has an average volume of 983.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUM in relation to earlier this year.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services, and Individual Commercial.