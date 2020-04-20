RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fresenius Medical Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.83.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion and net profit of $343 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.3 billion and had a net profit of $425 million.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.