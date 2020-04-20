April 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care (FMSResearch Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fresenius Medical Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fresenius Medical Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion and net profit of $343 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.3 billion and had a net profit of $425 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019