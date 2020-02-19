RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Flowserve (FLS)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Hold with an average price target of $50.00, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Flowserve’s market cap is currently $6.02B and has a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLS in relation to earlier this year.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division.