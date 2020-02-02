RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Federated Investors (FII)

In a report issued on January 31, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Federated Investors (FII – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.23, close to its 52-week high of $36.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Federated Investors with a $35.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Federated Investors’ market cap is currently $3.66B and has a P/E ratio of 13.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FII in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.