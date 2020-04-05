RBC Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report) on April 3 and set a price target of EUR61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.92, close to its 52-week low of $39.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5645 out of 6213 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.42, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR45.00 price target.

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.37 billion and net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.48 billion and had a net profit of $1.3 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.