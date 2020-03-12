March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Stella-Jones (STLJF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones (STLJFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.34, close to its 52-week low of $23.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Stella-Jones has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.08, which is a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

Based on Stella-Jones’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15.58 million.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

