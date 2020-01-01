RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released yesterday, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Methanex (MEOH – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 77.1% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.29.

The company has a one-year high of $62.97 and a one-year low of $30.25. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 345K.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.