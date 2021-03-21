RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Metacrine (MTCR)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine (MTCR – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.09, close to its 52-week low of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Metacrine with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on Metacrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.47 million.

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.