RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report released today, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Keurig Dr Pepper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper’s market cap is currently $33.11B and has a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KDP in relation to earlier this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.