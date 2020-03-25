RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.5% and a 18.4% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Evofem Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.33, a 201.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Evofem Biosciences has an average volume of 88.68K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. Its product include Amphora Contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and Antimicrobial Drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.