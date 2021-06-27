RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on CSX (CSX)

In a report issued on June 23, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CSX (CSX – Research Report), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Andlauer Healthcare Group, and TFI International.

CSX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.85, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on June 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.87 and a one-year low of $65.37. Currently, CSX has an average volume of 3.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

CSX Corporation provides rail-based freight transportation services, which includes traditional rail services and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers. The company operates approximately 1,848 trains per day and maintains a fleet of over 3,500 locomotives and approximately 51,000 freight cars.