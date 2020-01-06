RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ares Management (ARES)

In a report issued on January 3, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management (ARES – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.67, close to its 52-week high of $36.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $37.29 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on December 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Ares Management’s market cap is currently $4.04B and has a P/E ratio of 40.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.92.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group.