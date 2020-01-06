January 6, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ares Management (ARES)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on January 3, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management (ARESResearch Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.67, close to its 52-week high of $36.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $37.29 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on December 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ares Management’s market cap is currently $4.04B and has a P/E ratio of 40.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019