RBC Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report released today, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF – Research Report), with a price target of C$0.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.14, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.5% and a 25.5% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Athabasca Oil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.10.

The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.07. Currently, Athabasca Oil has an average volume of 53.35K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATHOF in relation to earlier this year.

Athabasca Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company which is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. Its operations are spread across the regions in northwestern Alberta, Canada. It also engages in recovering bitumen from oil sands in northeastern Alberta. The principal properties of the firm include Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta and Hangingstone asset. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of petroleum and natural gas.