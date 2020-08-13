RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report) today and set a price target of CHF375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $391.02.

Hossain has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1188 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $409.99 average price target, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF405.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zurich Insurance Group’s market cap is currently $57.89B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZFSVF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.