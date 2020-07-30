RBC Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Hold rating on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$206.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

Boyd Group Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.78, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$206.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boyd Group Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $567 million and net profit of $14.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $460 million and had a net profit of $16.57 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass. Boyd Group is one of the largest retailers of auto glass in the United States and provides repair services to its customers both at its numerous workshop facilities and on the side of the road. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its activities in the United States. Nearly all of Boyd Group’s revenue is contributed by a concentrated group of large insurance companies that insure its customers’ automobiles.