RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on VAT Group AG (VTTGF)

In a report issued on September 15, Sebastian Kuenne from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VAT Group AG (VTTGF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF425.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $267.92.

Kuenne has an average return of 0.7% when recommending VAT Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuenne is ranked #6098 out of 7686 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VAT Group AG is a Hold with an average price target of $400.43, a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF450.00 price target.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector. The Global Service segment provides local expert support to customers and offers spare parts, repairs, and upgrades. The Industry segment combines the activities of Comvat, which produces edge-welded bellows and specialized in automating processes; and Sysmec, which manufactures parts and mechanical components in the medium service range. The company was founded by Siegfried Schertler in 1965 and is headquartered in Haag, Switzerland.