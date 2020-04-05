RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Genmab (GMAB)

In a report issued on April 2, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.22.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.7% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, representing a 45.2% upside. In a report issued on March 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.42 and a one-year low of $16.24. Currently, Genmab has an average volume of 427.1K.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.