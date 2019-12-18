RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.72, close to its 52-week high of $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoqua Water Technologies with a $18.83 average price target, representing a -5.4% downside. In a report issued on December 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AQUA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.