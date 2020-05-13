RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Essential Utilities (WTRG)

In a report released yesterday, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Essential Utilities (WTRG – Research Report), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essential Utilities with a $46.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.52 and a one-year low of $30.40. Currently, Essential Utilities has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It supports a range of customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. It also provides services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties including water and sewer line repair service and protection solutions to households. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.