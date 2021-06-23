RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Coca-Cola (KO)

In a report issued on June 21, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.45, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.48 and a one-year low of $43.51. Currently, Coca-Cola has an average volume of 14.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KO in relation to earlier this year.

The Coca-Cola Co. offers non-alcoholic beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea, coffee and energy drinks. Its key brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Costa Coffee, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Fairlife, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, and Glaceau Smartwater. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.