RBC Capital Believes UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth (UNH – Research Report), with a price target of $341.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $295.22, close to its 52-week high of $315.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $340.31 average price target, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

UnitedHealth’s market cap is currently $283B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UNH in relation to earlier this year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience. The OptumHealth segment provides health services business serving the broad health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, government, life sciences companies, and consumers. The OptumInsight segment focuses on data and analytics, technology, and information to help major participants in the health care industry. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services. The company was founded by Richard T. Burke in January 1977 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.