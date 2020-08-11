RBC Capital Believes Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial (STAG – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.68, close to its 52-week high of $33.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stag Industrial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.80, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stag Industrial’s market cap is currently $5.01B and has a P/E ratio of 46.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.