RBC Capital Believes Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW – Research Report) on April 16 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.56, close to its 52-week high of $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and Rio Tinto.

Sibanye Stillwater has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.68 and a one-year low of $6.09. Currently, Sibanye Stillwater has an average volume of 2.85M.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.