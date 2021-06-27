RBC Capital Believes City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 25, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on City Office REIT (CIO – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.62, close to its 52-week high of $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 76.0% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for City Office REIT with a $13.20 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

City Office REIT’s market cap is currently $547.7M and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.78.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.