RBC Capital Believes Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canfor (CFPZF – Research Report), with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.55, close to its 52-week high of $22.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canfor with a $27.98 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.88 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Canfor has an average volume of 5,882.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFPZF in relation to earlier this year.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp. The company was founded by John G. Prentice and L.L.G. Bentley in 1938 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.