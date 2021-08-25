Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Receives a Hold from Benchmark Co.

In a report issued on July 28, Josh Sullivan from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on Raytheon Technologies (RTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.43, close to its 52-week high of $89.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked #801 out of 7625 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raytheon Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.00.

Based on Raytheon Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.88 billion and net profit of $1.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.84 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RTX in relation to earlier this year.

Based in Massachusetts, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company operates through four business segments, including Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The company was formed in April 2020, through the combination of Raytheon company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses.