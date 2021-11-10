Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the EVP,Chf Transformation Officer of Raytheon Technologies (RTX – Research Report), Michael Dumais, sold shares of RTX for $271.6K.

Following Michael Dumais’ last RTX Sell transaction on February 16, 2012, the stock climbed by 51.9%.

Based on Raytheon Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.21 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.75 billion and had a net profit of $264 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.32 and a one-year low of $62.49. RTX’s market cap is $136 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.75, reflecting a -12.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Raytheon Technologies has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Based in Massachusetts, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The company operates through four business segments, including Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The company was formed in April 2020, through the combination of Raytheon company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses.