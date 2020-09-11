Raymond James Thinks United Insurance Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on United Insurance Holdings (UIHC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.72, close to its 52-week low of $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a one-year high of $14.24 and a one-year low of $6.99. Currently, United Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 76.22K.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products include condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.