Raymond James Thinks Progenity’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Progenity (PROG – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.85, close to its 52-week low of $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Progenity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PROG in relation to earlier this year.

Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.