Raymond James Thinks Ocular Therapeutix’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.19, close to its 52-week low of $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Denali Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $27.00 average price target, implying a 133.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $9.11. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 873.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCUL in relation to earlier this year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.