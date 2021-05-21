Raymond James Thinks Maxeon Solar Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.17, close to its 52-week low of $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 57.9% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Clean Energy Fuels, and Conocophillips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxeon Solar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ market cap is currently $782M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solar products. The product portfolio include SunPower Maxeon Panels and SunPower Performance Panels.