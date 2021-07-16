Raymond James Thinks Coupa Software’s Stock is Going to Recover

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $226.09, close to its 52-week low of $215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 72.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.86, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $381.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $377.04 and a one-year low of $215.00. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.22M.

Founded in 2006 and based in California, Coupa Software, Inc. provides a cloud-based business spending management platform. The company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules.