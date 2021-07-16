July 16, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Raymond James Thinks Coupa Software’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $226.09, close to its 52-week low of $215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 72.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.86, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $381.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $377.04 and a one-year low of $215.00. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.22M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2006 and based in California, Coupa Software, Inc. provides a cloud-based business spending management platform. The company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019