Raymond James Thinks Catalyst Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 485.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Catalyst Biosciences’ market cap is currently $132.7M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.