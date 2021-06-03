Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.16, close to its 52-week high of $65.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 53.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $62.08 average price target.

Cheesecake Factory’s market cap is currently $2.7B and has a P/E ratio of -17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAKE in relation to earlier this year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.