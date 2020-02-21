Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cargojet (CGJTF)

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky maintained a Hold rating on Cargojet (CGJTF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.09.

Cargojet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.04, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, AltaCorp Captial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Cargojet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.94 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.77 million.

Cargojet, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.