Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cable ONE (CABO)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cable ONE (CABO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1893.39, close to its 52-week high of $2044.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Cable ONE is currently a Hold rating.

Cable ONE’s market cap is currently $11.41B and has a P/E ratio of 43.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.57.

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.