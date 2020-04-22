Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $1.94 average price target, implying an 81.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

Based on Birchcliff Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185 million and GAAP net loss of $17.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $71.95 million.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.