Raymond James Sticks to Their Hold Rating for AT&T (T)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AT&T (T – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Hold with an average price target of $31.00, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on December 17, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.55 and a one-year low of $26.08. Currently, AT&T has an average volume of 41.26M.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.