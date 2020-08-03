Raymond James Sticks to Its Outperform Rating for Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF)

Uncategorized

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF), with a price target of $19.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kkr Real Estate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 58.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Starwood Property, and Tpg Re Finance.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KREF in relation to earlier this year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.