Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Range Resources (RRC)

In a report issued on February 19, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.17, close to its 52-week high of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.2% and a 38.1% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Range Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.31, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on February 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.60 and a one-year low of $1.61. Currently, Range Resources has an average volume of 6.27M.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.