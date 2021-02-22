Raymond James Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Covanta Holding (CVA)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Hold rating on Covanta Holding (CVA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Covanta Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

The company has a one-year high of $16.13 and a one-year low of $6.57. Currently, Covanta Holding has an average volume of 913.6K.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.