Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOPResearch Report), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.14, close to its 52-week low of $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 30.8% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Therapeutics, Leap Therapeutics, and Zymeworks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ziopharm Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 2.02M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer.

